Username: Password:

Lost password

Register



Home Register High Scores Manual Testimonials Discord Vote Links Banners Contact



Lords

Version 3.74.4 What is Lords? It's a free MMO medieval strategy game that can be played on your browser free of charge. In this massive multiplayer online game you will be able to interact with other players in a competition for fame, power, wealth and glory. If you are new player register (it takes only a few seconds) and start playing immediately. Why this game is worth playing? * fast paced and low time consuming

This game was designed for people who don't have much time. The micromanagement was cut to minimum. About 5-15 minutes a day will be enough for this game.



* lots of players interaction

You won't play alone. There are plenty of possibilities to interact with others. Not only solo attacks, but trade agreements, exchange of gifts, tributes, vassals system and factions allegiance will force even the shiest person to play with others.



* new players are valuable for everyone

Have you ever played a MMO where at the beginning no one bothers or cares about you? That won't happen in this game. From the very beginning you will be flooded with offers from factions and sovereigns.



* free to play

You can play this MMO for free as long as you want.













